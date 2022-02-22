Noida: The demolition of twin residential towers – Apex and Ceyane of Supertech in Noida’s Sector 93A has begun in accordance with the orders of the Supreme Court. As per reports, over 100 workers have been deployed to demolish the walls of the twin towers. Real estate group Supertech has signed a pact with Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering to do the demolition work of the two 40-storey buildings.



According to an HT report, Utkarsh Mehta, partner, Edifice Engineering said, "We have deployed 100 workers with two drilling machines to demolish some of the walls, and brought in vehicles to clear the debris. We will call more workers every day depending on the requirement. Workers will continue removing debris and tear down the walls before the main blast takes place on May 22."

Mehta further stated that the workers will knock down the walls, blocks, steel and other material, and leave only the roof and pillars to be demolished in the blast. "They will start drilling holes at earmarked points of the building after February 25. Drilling of holes is required to weaken the structure so that it collapses easily during demolition without affecting other towers nearby," added Mehta.

Speaking further on the blast, Mehta said that Edifice Engineering is arranging explosives for the blast and is taking measures to ensure the demolition does not endanger residents in nearby buildings.

Noida authority and Edifice Engineering have also reportedly arranged for adequate water supply and electricity, and covered nearby buildings with green cloths to contain the dust so that residents are not affected during the demolition process. “It will take five or six hours to demolish the twin towers. Residents in neighbouring buildings will have to vacate their houses during that time as a preventive measure to avoid any untoward incident,” said a Noida authority official.

In its August 31 judgment, the Supreme Court, besides ordering demolition of Supertech twin towers in Noida and refund for the flat purchasers, ordered prosecution of errant NOIDA and real estate company officials under Section 49 of Uttar Pradesh Urban Development (UPUD) Act for their “nefarious complicity”, which resulted in the construction of towers.