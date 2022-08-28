Supertech Twin Towers DEMOLISHED: Years of court battle against the builder and Noida authority culminated on Sunday after the demolition of Noida’s Supertech twin towers. The towers, Apex and Ceyanne, in Noida’s Sector 93A were the tallest structures in the country demolished in a controlled implosion.Also Read - WATCH: Noida Supertech Twin Tower Demolished in 10 Seconds, Live Video

Close to 500 police and traffic personnel were earlier deployed around Supertech’s twin towers in Noida and the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway remained shut between 2.15 pm and 2.45 pm for the demolition drive. The authorities had installed no-fly zone over the city for drones and The air space within one nautical mile radius above the blast will also remain briefly unavailable for flights during demolition time. Also Read - Video: Noida's Supertech Twin Towers Fall Like A Pack Of Cards, Turn Into Dust In Seconds | Watch

Twin Towers Constructed As Per Building Plan Approved By Noida Authority: Supertech

“The Twin Towers Apex and Ceyane in Noida are a part of the Emerald Court project at Sector 93A constructed on land allotted by Noida authority. The building plans of the Project including the two towers were approved by the Noida Authority in 2009 which was strictly in accordance with the then prevailing Building Bye laws announced by the State Government,” Supertech Ltd said in a statement. No deviation from the building plan was made and it was constructed after making full payment to the authority, it added, PTI quoted.