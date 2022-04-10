Supertech Twin Towers: Noida Authority on Sunday conducted test blasts at the Supertech Twin Towers ahead of the actual demolition on May 22 as per the order of the Supreme Court. According to the reports, the test blast was carried out around 2.30 pm in the society in Noida’s sector 93-A. To demolish the Supertech twin towers, Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions have been roped in by the Noida authority.Also Read - Test Blast at Supertech Twin Towers To Be Carried Out Today, Residents Asked To Stay Indoors

All You Need To Know About The Supertech Twin Towers Demolition:

The Supreme Court directed the authorities to commence within two weeks the demolition of realty major Supertech Ltd’s twin 40-storeyed towers of its Emerald Court project in Noida.

“The CEO Noida shall take all necessary steps for observing directions of this court, work of demolition shall commence no later than two weeks from this order,” the bench said.

On January 12, the top court pulled up the builder for not complying with its orders to demolish the twin 40-story towers in sector 93 of Noida and warned that its directors will be sent to jail for “playing truant with the court”.

On August 31 last year, the top court had ordered the demolition of Supertech Ltd’s twin 40-storeyed towers under construction within three months for violation of building norms in “collusion with NOIDA officials”, holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.

The Court had directed that the entire amount of home buyers be refunded with 12 per cent interest from the time of the booking and the RWA of Emerald Court project be paid Rs 2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers, which would have blocked sunlight and fresh air to the existing residents of the housing project.

It is important to note that a stretch of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway close to the site would also be shut for traffic for an hour, while security personnel would be deployed in the area in large numbers on the day. Sharing a presentation with media on Monday, Utkarsh Mehta, partner at Edifice, said Ceyane (31 floors) will collapse to the ground first followed by Apex (32 floors). Also Read - Supertech Insolvency: How Homebuyers Can Submit Their Claims Online. A Step-by-Step Guide Here

Watch Latest Report Here:

Also Read - Here's How Homebuyers of Bankrupt Supertech Can Now Submit Claims Online