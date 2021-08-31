New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the demolition of twin 40-floor residential towers built by Supertech in one of its housing projects in Noida, saying that construction was a result of the collusion between the officials of the Noida authority and the real estate company.Also Read - Devastated Many Lives, Heart Wrenching to See Children's Survival at Stake: Supreme Court on Covid

A two-member bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah termed it an 'unholy nexus' between the builders and the Noida authorities. "Construction of the twin towers containing around 1,000 flats in Supertech Emerald Court in Noida were done in violation of the rules and must be razed within a period of two months by the real estate at its own cost", the bench said.

It also asked Supertech to reimburse all flat owners with 12% interest. "All flat owners in the twin towers in Noida to be reimbursed along with 12% interest, Supreme Court orders Supertech", the apex court ordered.