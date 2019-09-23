New Delhi: V Muraleedharan, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, on Monday called on members of Conference of Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) to continue to support the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in its endeavours to combat terrorism.

Speaking at the CICA lnformal Meeting of Ministers for Foreign Affairs on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the MoS said, “Terrorism is a scourge that afflicts member countries of CICA and others. It’s sustained through financial, political and moral support of some states.”

Praising the FATF in its efforts to combat terror financing, he called upon members of the CICA to support the FATF in its endeavours. He further said that organisations like the FATF are engaged in maintaining the integrity of the international financial system in Asia.

Concluding his address, he said, “We also seek your support on an early conclusion of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism, as proposed by India.” The Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) is a proposed treaty which intends to criminalise international terrorism and deny terrorists, their financiers and supporters access to funds, arms, and safe havens.

The CICA is an inter-governmental forum for enhancing cooperation towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia. It was formed in 1992 and is headquartered in Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan. It has 27 member countries, eight observer countries and five observer organisations.