New Delhi: The Supreme Court today allowed CPI leader Sitaram Yechury to visit Kashmir for meeting his friend and colleague Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami.

Supreme Court, while hearing a batch of petitions questioning the validity of the Central Government’s decision to remove the special status of Jammu & Kashmir, asked Yechury to meet party leader Yousuf Tarigami as a friend, and not for any political purpose.

“We will permit you to go, you are the general secretary of a party. Don’t go for anything else,” said Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi.

CJI Gogoi also allowed Mohammad Aleem Syed, one of the petitioners in the case, to travel to Anantnag to meet his parents. The court directed the Jammu and Kashmir Government to provide police protection to him.

The Supreme Court also issued a notice to constitute a 5-judge bench to hear all matters challenging the abrogation of Art 370.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta objected to the notice of the court.