New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday gave permission to Jain temples in three areas of Mumbai-Byculla Chembur and Dadar-to open for worshippers for the last two days-August 22 and 23-of the Jain festival of Paryushana.

A bench-headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde further directed the temple authorities to follow the SOPs issued by the central government for opening of religious places, adding, however, that the concession will not be applicable to any other temple, or for the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which begins from tomorrow.

Notably, with the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of abating, a number of state governments have either barred or issued regulations for gatherings during festivals of Ganesh Chaturthi, as well as Muharram, of which today is the first day.

With Maharashtra being the worst-hit state and Mumbai among the worst-hit cities, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Tuesday appealed to people to avoid crowding during festivals.

Religious places across the country had reopened on June 8, with SOPs in place, after shutting down in March due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. While some states have, since then, once again shut down places of worship, public gatherings remain prohibited across the country.