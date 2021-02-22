New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Karti Chidambaram to travel aboard with the condition that he will have to deposit an amount of Rs 2 crore and submit his detailed itinerary before travelling. Also Read - Yuzvendra Chahal's Wife Dhanashree Verma Bats And Bowls in Latest Instagram Video

