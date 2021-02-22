Supreme Court Allows Karti Chidambaram to Travel Abroad But He Has To Pay Rs 2 Crore
The Supreme Court has allowed Karti Chidambaram to travel aboard with the condition that he will have to deposit an amount of Rs 2 crore and submit his detailed itinerary before travelling.
Published Date: February 22, 2021 11:11 AM IST
Updated Date: February 22, 2021 11:12 AM IST