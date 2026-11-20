Supreme Court permits one-time lamp ritual at Thiruparankundram hill, stays Madras High Court order

The bench made clear that its interim permission doesn’t resolve the dispute over the religious custom being claimed. It also ordered security arrangements for the ceremony.

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The district administration will determine the timing, route and duration of the ceremony. File image/IANS

The Supreme Court has paused the Madras High Court’s order on lighting the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, the lamp pillar on Thiruparankundram hill in Tamil Nadu. But the ritual can still go ahead on November 24, the court said, as a one-time arrangement with conditions attached.

The Supreme Court made clear that its interim permission is not a final stamp of approval on the custom being claimed. It also does not give anyone extra rights to enter, occupy or control the hill. The court directed that only a limited team of authorised temple representatives and government officials would be allowed to light the lamp at the Deepathoon.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi said the permission was a one-time interim arrangement and should not be treated as an endorsement of the Madras High Court’s findings or as proof of an established custom. The court also stayed portions of the High Court judgment that had upheld the direction to restore the lamp-lighting practice at the stone pillar.

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The district administration will decide the size and composition of the temple team in consultation with the temple’s Executive Officer, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Madurai Police Commissioner. The District Collector will supervise the exercise and determine its timing, route and duration.

The district administration will determine the timing, route and duration of the ceremony. The police will provide security, with assistance from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) if required and feasible. The Court observed that the batch of proceedings raises substantial questions concerning competing religious claims, the scope of religious freedom under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution, and the extent of judicial review in matters involving religious practices. It also noted that the dispute involves questions concerning the effect of earlier judicial pronouncements, which would require examination by the court.

The Court also issued notice to the remaining respondents in the appeals challenging the Madras High Court judgment. It directed the parties to file their counter-affidavits within six weeks and rejoinders, if any, within three weeks thereafter. The matter will be taken up in the second week of January 2027.

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It said the permission would not create any additional right of entry, occupation or control over the hill. Neither the permission nor the conduct of the ceremony could be relied upon as proof of an established custom or as a basis for claiming permission to conduct the ritual in subsequent years.

No crowds, processions, protests or slogans will be allowed at the site, the court has ruled. Police will handle security and can call on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) if needed and possible. The ASI will lay down conservation safeguards, and digging, building and structural changes are off limits.