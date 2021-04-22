New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday SC took the suo motu cognizance on prevailing COVID-19 situation in India and issued notice to Centre asking its plan regarding supply of oxygen, essential drugs and method and manner of vaccination. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, today told Supreme Court that the country is in dire need of oxygen. Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance on supply of oxygen and essential drugs issue. CJI SA Bobde says that the court will hear the matter tomorrow. Also Read - Does Lying on The Belly Improve Oxygen Levels in Covid Patients? Here's What Studies And Experts Say

A three-judge bench of Supreme Court, headed by CJI SA Bobde, asked the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to submit or inform it by providing a national plan, after taking into record the fact that at least 6 different High Courts have been hearing the matter.