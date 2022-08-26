New Delhi: The Supreme Court emphasised on the need to simplify the process of child adoption in India as there are “lakhs and lakhs of orphan children waiting to be adopted” while hearing a plea in the matter. There is a 3 to 4 years waiting period under the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) to adopt a single child, the court observed. The apex court had earlier too, termed the process as “very tedious” and said that there is an urgent need for the procedures to be “streamlined”.Also Read - 2007 Hate Speech Case: SC Dismisses Plea Challenging Denial of Sanction to Prosecute Yogi Adityanath

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, AS Bopanna, and JB Pardiwala told Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, appearing for the Centre, “There are a lot of young couples waiting to adopt the child but the process is so tedious that it takes three to four years to get a single child to be adopted through the CARA. Can you imagine a three to four years period to adopt a child in India? It should be made simpler. There are lakhs and lakhs of orphan children waiting to be adopted”. Also Read - Historic First: Watch Supreme Court Proceedings LIVE From Today

Nataraj said that the government is aware of the issue and has sought six weeks to come up with a reply to a plea filed by an NGO seeking to simplify the process of child adoption in the country. The bench asked Nataraj to ask someone responsible from the Ministry of Child Development to hold a meeting and look into the suggestions of the NGO ‘The Temple of Healing’ (NGO that filed the petition) and prepare a report to be filed in the top court. It asked Piyush Saxena, secretary of the NGO, who appeared in person to share his petition to the ASG to give his suggestions to the officials in the ministry on how to make the adoption process simpler. The bench posted the matter for further hearing in October. Also Read - Bilkis Bano Case: Supreme Court Issues Notice To Gujarat Govt Over Release Of Convicts

URGENT NEED TO STREAMLINE THE CHILD ADOPTION PROCESS

“The reason we have issued notice on the PIL is that the process of child adoption is very tedious in India. The Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) has an annual capacity of 2,000 adoptions which has now increased to 4,000. There are three crore children who are orphans in this country. There is an urgent need for the process to be streamlined,” the top court had observed while hearing the plea filed by the NGO on August 05.

The court had issued notice to the Centre after Piyush Saxena, appearing for the NGO, said he had made several representations to the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development for simplifying the process of child adoption but nothing has happened till now.

“Last year, during the pandemic the ministry issued a notification that it has relaxed the norms but this could be done on a regular basis,” Saxena had said.

The Child Adoption Resource Information and Guidance System may appoint a few trained “adoption preparers” on the lines of the Income Tax preparer scheme of 2006, suggested Saxena. They can help prospective parents to complete the cumbersome paperwork required for adoption, he added.

Saxena further submitted that there is also an anomaly on the legislature front as adoption is being governed by the Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act of 1956, whose nodal ministry is the Ministry of Law and Justice, while the aspects of orphans are dealt with by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

“The Ministry of Women and Child Development asked me for a detailed written submission which I gave them last March but till now no action has been taken. They don’t want any action to be taken as they worry that children may go into the wrong hands”, he had said.