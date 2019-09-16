New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration seeking their reply in view of former chief minister Farooq Abdullah’s Detention case, stated news agency ANI.

The plea filed by MDMK Chief and leader Vaiko seeking to produce Farooq Abdullah before the court has been fixed for a hearing on September 30 by a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer.

It must be noted that Farooq Abdullah is allegedly under detention post the revocation of the Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

Speaking on behalf of his close friend for the past four decades, Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko has contended that National Conference leader Abdullah’s constitutional rights have been deprived with his “illegal detention without any authority of law”.

MDMK Chief and leader Vaiko in his petition is Supreme Court has claimed that National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was supposed to attend 111th birth anniversary celebration of former Tamil Nadu CM & founder of DMK, CN Annadurai in Chennai on September 15. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/FPhkvEREbP — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2019

In a petition filed before the Supreme Court, Vaiko told news agency ANI that the NC leader Farooq Abdullah could not be contacted as many J&K leaders were under house arrest, following the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.