New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday enquired the whereabouts of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who was recently declared as an "proclaimed offender" after his non-appearance in an extortion case. Singh, reportedly, faces at least four cases of extortion and is believed to have fled the country.

"Where are you? Are you in the country? Outside the country", Justice Kaul asked Senior Advocate Puneet Bail who appeared for Singh, Livelaw.in reported. The senior counsel replied that the queries can be answered only by the filing counsel. The Advocate-on-Record told the bench that the petitions have been filed by the power-of-attorney holder of Singh.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh was considering the petitions filed by Param Bir Singh seeking protection in the cases of corruption and extortion filed against Singh.

The apex court further asks absconding former Mumbai police commissioner to disclose his whereabouts and says that it will hear Singh’s plea for protection against arrest only after he tells which part of the country or the world he is in.

Meanwhile, it has posted the matter for hearing on Monday, 22nd November.