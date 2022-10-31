SC On 2-Finger Test: The Supreme Court on Monday quashed the 2-finger test for rape survivors calling it unscientific and a symbol of patriarchy. The top court said that it is very unfortunate that such practice still exists in society and asked the Centre and the states to remove it from the curriculum of government and private medical colleges.Also Read - All 9 Kerala VCs Can Continue In Their Positions Until Chancellor Issues Final Order: High Court

The court ruled that the "two-finger test" is a violation of a woman's dignity and privacy. During the hearing, Justice DY Chandrachud stressed: "It is patriarchal and sexist to suggest that a woman cannot be believed when she states that she was raped merely because she is sexually active." Stating the test re-victimises and re-traumatises the women, the court warned that, "the two-finger test must not be conducted." "The test is based on an incorrect assumption that a sexually active woman cannot be raped. Nothing can be further from the truth."

The bench made the observations while restoring conviction in a rape case and called the practice 'patriarchal' and 'sexist'.

“This court has time and again deprecated the use of two finger test in cases alleging rape and sexual assault. The so-called test has no scientific basis and is an invasive method of examining rape survivors…It instead re-victimises and re-traumatises women. The two-finger test must not be conducted,” said Justice Chandrachud while reading out the operative part of a judgment in a criminal case. “The test is based on an incorrect assumption that a sexually active woman cannot be raped. Nothing can be further from the truth.”

In 2013, when the top court had asked government to replace it, it said: “Undoubtedly, the two-finger test and its interpretation violates the right of rape survivors to privacy, physical and mental integrity and dignity. Thus, this test, even if the report is affirmative, cannot ipso facto, be given rise to presumption of consent.”