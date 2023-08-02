Home

Supreme Court Begins Hearing on Petitions Challenging Abrogation Of Article 370

Article 370 Latest Update: A batch of 23 pleas will be heard in the Supreme Court challenging the abrogation of Article 370.

Chief Justice Chandrachud said the court will allow the lead counsel from the petitioner's side to argue on all aspects and rest of the counsel can add on certain aspects, so that there are no overlapping arguments.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday started hearing on a batch of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud will hold day-to-day hearing in the matter from Wednesday.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who leads the arguments on behalf of petitioners challenging the abrogation, said he will continue his submissions till Thursday.

The top court bench, comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant, had earlier said the hearing in the matter will be held on a day-to-day basis except on Mondays and Fridays, which are days for hearing miscellaneous matters in the apex court. Only fresh petitions are taken up on these days for admission hearing and regular matters are not heard.

The apex court had earlier said the Centre’s affidavit with regard to the conditions prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir after the August 5, 2019 notification repealing Article 370 will have no bearing on the constitutional issue to be adjudicated by the five-judge bench.

It should be noted that multiple petitions challenging abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which split the erstwhile state into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh- were referred to a Constitution bench in 2019.

What is Article 370?

Article 370 of the Indian constitution grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir which has been the subject of dispute between India, Pakistan since 1947. Jammu and Kashmir was governed by India as a state from 17 November 1952 to 31 October 2019, and Article 370 gave the power to have a separate constitution, a state flag, and autonomy of internal administration.

Article 370, drafted in Part XXI of the Indian constitution titled “Temporary, Transitional and Special Provisions”, stated that the Constituent Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir would be empowered to recommend the extent to which the Indian constitution would apply to the state.

However, the Centre on 5 August 2019 issued a Presidential Order superseding the 1954 order, making all the provisions of the Indian constitution applicable to Jammu and Kashmir. The order was based on the resolution passed in both houses of India’s parliament with two-thirds majority.

