Panel Of PM, CJI And Leader Of Opposition To Appoint Election Commission Members: Supreme Court

The appointment of an Election Commissioner shall be on the recommendation of a committee comprising PM, CJI and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, the Supreme Court said.

Panel Of PM, CJI And Leader Of Opposition To Appoint CEC: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced a major verdict on appointment of chief election commissioner (CEC). The Supreme Court said a committee comprising the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha will look into the appointment of members of the Election Commission of India.

“The appointment of an Election Commissioner shall be on the recommendation of a committee comprising PM, CJI and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha,” the Supreme Court said while pronouncing the verdict.

The Election Commission has to be independent and it is duty-bound to act in a fair and legal manner and abide by the provisions of the Constitution and the directions of the Court, Justice Joseph said during the pronouncement of the order. Justice Joseph also added that the hallmark of a substantial and liberal democracy must be borne in mind, democracy is inextricably linked to the power of the people. The power of the ballot is supreme, capable of unseating the most powerful parties.

The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered two verdicts, however both were unanimous verdicts. Justice Ajay Rastogi in its separate judgement added that the process of removal of Election Commissioners shall be as same as of Chief Election Commissioner– Impeachment. The Supreme Court Constitution Bench on Thursday pronounced its order on various petitions seeking reform in the process for the appointment of members of the Election Commission of India.

On November 24 2022, the apex court reserved its judgement on a batch of pleas seeking a collegium-like system for the appointment of Election Commissioners (ECs) and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). The apex court was hearing pleas challenging the constitutionality of the present appointment process of CEC and ECs and contended that appointments were being done as per the whims and fancies of the executive.

The petitions sought the creation of an independent collegium or selection committee for future appointments of CEC and two other ECs.

The petitions stated that unlike the appointments of the CBI director or Lokpal, where the leader of the Opposition and judiciary have a say, the Centre unilaterally appoints the members of the Election Commission.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.