Supreme Court’s big observation on security forces’ action during CJP protest: ‘Police are authorized to use pellet guns’

The Supreme Court directed the Delhi government to ensure proper medical treatment for those who were allegedly injured during the students' protest due to the reported use of pellet guns.

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CJP protest big update: SC orders states to release under 18 students and protesters with no criminal records

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday made an important observation and said that the police are authorized to use pellet guns. The top court said that the police have the authority to use pellet guns in extraordinary circumstances. The court also questioned a petition seeking a complete ban on the use of metallic pellet guns for maintaining law and order.

It is important to note that the use of pellet guns during the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest sparked a major controversy, lately.

Supreme Court directs Delhi government:

The Supreme Court directed the Delhi government to ensure proper medical treatment for those who were allegedly injured during the students’ protest due to the reported use of pellet guns. The court further said it is prepared to examine the use of pellet guns during the CJP protests held on July 20.

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to preserve the ammunition records of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel deployed at Jantar Mantar during the students’ protest against the NEET paper leak.

CRPF chief issues big statement to boosts troops’ morale amid pellet gun controversy

Gyanendra Pratap Singh, Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), boosted the morale of personnel during the force’s decoration ceremony. He also urged the personnel to perform their duties without fear or hesitation and assured the troops that they should carry out their responsibilities with confidence and courage.

Addressing the personnel, Gyanendra Pratap Singh said, “I want to assure all of you that whether you are serving in our operational battalions or law-and-order units, any decision you take and any action you carry out in the interest of the nation, the public, and the force—provided it is done as part of the honest discharge of your duties—I will take full responsibility for all such decisions and actions.”

He said, “Carry out your duties fearlessly and with confidence. Wherever responsibility or accountability needs to be taken, I will accept it as the Director General.”