‘Complete Breakdown of Law And Order’: Supreme Court Slams Manipur Govt Over Ethic Violence | 10 Observations

The investigation is so lethargic. FIRs registered after two months. Arrests not made. Statements recorded after a long lapse of time, CJI said

Manipur Violence

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the investigation carried out by the Manipur police in relation to the ethnic violence in the state. Calling the actions carried out by the states police as “lethargic”, the top court went to the extent of saying that there is an “absolute breakdown of law and order and machinery of the State”.

According to a Live Law report, the Court was aghast to note that FIRs were not registered for nearly three months after the occurrences and only a few arrests have been made so far in the 6000 FIRs registered over the violence. The Court directed the Manipur Director General of Police to be personally present before the Court on Friday at 2 PM.

On Tuesday, when the hearing began, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court that 6,523 FIRs related to the violence have been registered, and 11 of these pertain to crimes against women and children. He said the data was part of a status report that he is submitting in court.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra was hearing a bunch of petitions related to Manipur violence, including the petitions filed by victims of sexual violence.

Manipur Violence: Supreme Court’s Key Observations

Long delay in filing FIRs; Complete breakdown of law & order, State Police lost control

“One thing is very clear. There is such a long delay in filing FIRs”, CJI noted

“One thing is very clear. There is such a long delay in filing FIRs”, CJI noted Based on the preliminary data, it does prima facie appear that the investigation has been tardy: Supreme Court said

There has been a considerable lapse between the occurrence and the registration of FIRs, recording of witness statements and even the arrests are few and far between.

In order to enable the court to appreciate the entire dimensions of the nature of investigation that is required, we direct the DGP of Manipur to be personally present in the Court at Friday 2 PM and be in a position of answer the queries of the Court: Court observed in the order.

How many of them are ‘zero’ FIRs, the CJI asked the Centre

CJI asked about the dates on which the ‘zero’ FIRs were converted as regular FIR.

CJI asked about the date of arrests in the case relating to the sexual violence video. SG could not give a specific answer but said “it appears to be, subject to correction, after the video surfaced”.

FIR was registered on 7th of July in respect of an incident of 4th of May. It was a serious incident, CJI said referring to an incident of a woman being dragged out of a car and her son being lynched to death.

It appears that except for one or two cases, there are no arrests at all: CJI noted.

The investigation is so lethargic. FIRs registered after two months. Arrests not made. Statements recorded after a long lapse of time, CJI said

“State police is incapable of investigation. They have lost control. There is absolutely no law and order”, CJI.

“In 6000 FIRs, you have made 7 arrests!”, CJI exclaimed. SG clarified that the 7 arrests were made in respect of the viral video incident and altogether 250 arrests have been made and 12000 arrests as preventive measures.

The CJI asked if the policemen who handed over the women to the mob were questioned.

“There are statements of the women saying that the police men handed over them to the mob. Have those policemen been interrogated? Has the DGP enquired?What is the DGP doing? It is his duty”, CJI thundered.

“It’s clear that for the two months, the state police was not in charge. They may have made performative arrests but they were not in charge. Either they were incapable of doing it or uninterested”, CJI said.

