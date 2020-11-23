New Delhi: Seeking a detailed report from the governments of Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Assam, on the steps taken by them to deal with the current COVID-19 situation, the Supreme Court on Monday remarked that ‘things will worsen by next month if states aren’t well prepared’. Also Read - Here is How to Cut Indoor COVID-19 Transmission

A Bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan also pulled up governments of Gujarat and Delhi for worsening COVID-19 situation. Also Read - COVID-19: When Will India Get Vaccine? How Many Indians Will be Inoculated by Next Year? Health Minister Answers

“Things have worsened in Delhi especially in November. You file a status report on what steps have been taken”, the bench told Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, who was appearing for Delhi government. Also Read - COVID-19: Universities, Colleges in Uttar Pradesh Reopen With 50 Percent Attendance of Students

The bench which also comprises Justices R S Reddy and M R Shah said that all efforts shall be made by the Centre and the states to mitigate the situation and to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases.