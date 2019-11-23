Even as the Supreme Court has delivered its verdict on the Ayodhya case, senior Sunni Waqf Board lawyer Zafaryab Jilani is not satisfied with the decision and is planning to file a review petition. He said that this decision of the five judges of the Supreme Court is not final.

“The Supreme Court has already overruled more than a dozen decisions of these five judges,” Jilani told IANS in an interview.

“A bench of 13 judges has been formed. The Supreme Court never says that the decision of the five judges is final and has to be accepted. Those who do not know the history of the law must be surprised to file a review petition.”

In response to a question, he said: “My written statement is we will accept the final decision of the Supreme Court. Whatever has come, is not the final decision. Article 137 allows that one who is not satisfied with the verdict can file a review petition.”

Jilani, referring to the two responsibilities of the case — the Sunni Waqf Board and the Muslim Personal Board and the Muslims of Ayodhya, said: “Others do not need to give their opinion on the matter. The proposal to replace five acres of land for the mosque is against the Sharia… Islamic Sharia does not allow this. The Waqf Act also says the same. The Supreme Court cannot change the mosque land. According to Article 142, it cannot go against any institution.”

Referring to the Sunni Waqf Board not filing a reconsideration petition, Jilani said: “Whether or not it can file a reconsideration petition, doesn’t matter in our case. The Muslim community does not approve this decision. If the Sunni Waqf Board has to go against the reconsideration petition, go. A party cannot do anything in it.”

It was mentioned that most of the Muslims were satisfied with the decision on November 9. Those people have expressed their views in favour of the decision on social media. On this, Jilani said: “There are 200 million Muslims in this country. If two lakhs are satisfied then it doesn’t matter.”

Noting that some members of the Muslim Personal Law Board are also not in favour of filing a reconsideration petition, Jilani said that there is some difference of opinion in every democratic system.

Some educated Muslims say that this matter would not have taken so long if it had been settled earlier, to which Jilani said: “Such people can only give advice by sitting in the drawing-room. We are doing our work honestly. We have been fighting this battle since 1986. The father of Owaisi (Asaduddin Owaisi) has also supported us in this fight. ”

He said: “A review petition on Ayodhya will be filed before December 9. We will choose the legal option of the Indian Constitution. In this case, our struggle will continue till we get ready.”