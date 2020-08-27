New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea by Chennai-based firm Arudra Engineers seeking restrainment on Patanjali Ayurved from using the trademark ‘Coronil’ for its immunity booster medicine. Also Read - Dressed in Saree, Robot 'Zafira' Scans Customers For Masks & Dispenses Sanitiser at Tamil Nadu Store

Arudra had assailed a Madras High Court order that stayed a Rs 10 lakh penalty on Yoga guru Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali for using the name 'Coronil' in a misleading way to promote its immunity booster product.

However, the top court bench comprising Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and Justices A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian allowed the petitioner to withdraw the plea and said, "In these COVID times, if we prevent the use of word Coronil, it will be terrible for the product."

The top court also allowed the petitioner to pursue the matter in the Madras High Court on the slated date for hearing on September 3.

Previously, a single judge had slapped the penalty for promoting ‘Coronil’ as a cure for COVID-19 infection, but this was stayed by the division bench of the Madras High Court.

Subsequently, the Chennai-based firm moved the court against Patanjali claiming that it received the trademark for Coronil-213SPL and Coronil-92B till 2027.

Although the single judge bench restrained Patanjali from using the trademark name, a division bench later stayed the order.