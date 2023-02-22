Home

News

India

Supreme Court Declines to Stay Poll Panel’s Order, Issues Notice to Shinde Faction on Uddhav’s Plea

Supreme Court Declines to Stay Poll Panel’s Order, Issues Notice to Shinde Faction on Uddhav’s Plea

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the Election Commission's order which had recognised Eknath Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the Election Commission’s order which had recognised Eknath Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena and granted permission to them to use the name ‘Shiv Sena’ and the bow and arrow symbol for their party.

The top court has also issued notice to Eknath Shinde camp on the petition filed by Uddhav Thackeray against the Election Commission order and asked the Shinde camp to file a reply to the petition.

You may like to read

Shiv Sena and Election Commission Get 2 Weeks to Respond

On the petition filed by Uddhav Thackeray against the Election Commission order, the Supreme Court issued notice to Eknath Shinde camp. SC asked Shinde camp to file a reply to the petition.

A Supreme bench comprising of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala on Wednesday heard Uddhav Thackeray group’s plea against Election Commission order recognising Eknath Shine faction as real Shiv Sena and allotting ‘bow and arrow’ symbol.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.