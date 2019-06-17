New Delhi: The Supreme Court once again declined to give an urgent hearing to the Public Interest Litigation against the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in Lok Sabha elections.

The top court said that the matter will be listed in due course after vacation.

Advocate ML Sharma had filed a PIL which sought the cancellation of Lok Sabha elections and to declare the use of EVMs unconstitutional.

The petitioner had not only questioned the provisions under 61 A of the Representation of the People Act, arguing that the voting machines should not have been allowed in the recently concluded elections but also sought re-election through the paper ballot.

After the Lok Sabha elections 2019, 22 Opposition party leaders had approached the Election Commission with their demand for 100 per cent tallying of EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) in case a discrepancy was reported. However, the BJP had condemned the move, asking the Opposition to accept their defeat with grace.

Section 61 A of the Representation of the People Act

Voting machines at elections. — Notwithstanding anything contained in this Act or the rules made thereunder, the giving and recording of votes by voting machines in such manner as may be prescribed, may be adopted in such constituency or constituencies as the Election Commission may, having regard to the circumstances of each case, specify.