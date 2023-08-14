Home

News

India

Supreme Court Defers Hearing for August 18 in Plea Against Patna High Court Order On Bihar Caste Survey

Supreme Court Defers Hearing for August 18 in Plea Against Patna High Court Order On Bihar Caste Survey

Patna High Court had recently rejected the plea to stop the Caste Survey in Bihar and a plea was filed in the Supreme Court of India challenging the order of the High Court. The Supreme Court has now deferred the hearing for August 18 and has refused to halt the survey.

Bihar Caste Survey

New Delhi: Supreme Court of India on Monday has deferred the hearing on the plea challenging the Patna High Court Order with respect to the Bihar Caste Survey. The hearing will now take place on August 18, 2023 along with similar pleas filed. Supreme Court has refused to halt the caste survey being conducted by the state government.

Trending Now

A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice SV Bhatti was listening to a plea which was filed against the Patna High Court order that allowed the caste survey to continue, by a non-governmental organisation ‘Ek Soch Ek Prayas’.

Supreme Court To Hear Plea Against Bihar Caste Survey On August 18

Supreme Court has directed that all pleas filed in this matter may be listed together on Friday, August 18 and adjourned today’s hearing. A counsel also tried to tell the court that by the next date of hearing, the pleas may become infructuous because the government had directed the survey to be completed hastily after getting a go-ahead from the High Court.

Patna High Court Order Was Challenged

As mentioned earlier, this plea filed in the Supreme Court challenges the Patna High Court order that allowed the Bihar Caste Survey on August 1, 2023. While giving the verdict on the petitions, the Patna High Court said that it seems to them that this action of the state has been started with proper qualification; which will serve the purpose of giving ‘Development with Justice’.

The Court further said that this is exactly as declared in the address to both the Houses and the actual survey that the disclosure of details was neither coerced nor considered and passed the test of proportionality. Thus the right to privacy of the individual was not violated, especially since it was in furtherance of ‘compelling public interest’, which is in fact a ‘legitimate State interest’.

Pleas filed against this order were first listen in the top court on August 7 when the court refused to stay the survey and postponed the hearing to August 14. Today, the hearing has been deferred further to August 18.

Bihar Caste Survey

The Bihar Caste Survey is supposed to be completed in two phases; under the first phase, a ‘household counting exercise’ was carried out by the state government in January this year. The second phase of the survey began on April 15, 2023, and focused on the caste and socio-economic conditions of people.

This entire process was to be completed by May 2023 but on May 4, the High Court had stayed it. The Bihar government had gone to the Supreme Court regarding this matter but they refused to lift the ban. On August 1, Patna High Court gave the verdict in the interest of the government and allowed the caste survey to continue.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES