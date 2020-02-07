New Delhi: Stating that ‘it did not want to influence the forthcoming Delhi Assembly election 2020‘, scheduled to be held tomorrow, the Supreme Court on Friday deferred hearing till February 10 on pleas seeking directions to the concerned authorities to initiate action to reopen the Shaheen Bagh-Kalindi Kunj stretch, which has been shut for over 50 days now due to protests over the amended Citizenship act.

"We do understand that there is a problem," says Supreme Court after Advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi started arguing and said that Supreme Court should pass appropriate directions to the concerned authorities as far as the protestors in Shaheen Bagh is concerned. https://t.co/bDS8Q8Vr6V — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020

“We understand there is a problem and we have to see how to resolve it. We will take it up on Monday. We will be in a better position by then,” a bench comprising justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said.

When an advocate appearing for one of the petitioners said that voting for Delhi election is scheduled on February 8, the bench said, “That is exactly why we are saying come on Monday. Why should we influence it?”

The 2-judge bench also asked the petitioners to come prepared on Monday to argue on why the matter should not be remitted back to the Delhi High Court.

Earlier in the day, anti-CAA protesters, in the wake of three firing incidents, demanded increased security at both the sites– Shaheen Bagh, Jamia on February 8, when Delhi will go to polls for assembly elections.

Off lately, three firing incidents took place — 2 near the prestigious Jamia University and another at the Shaheen Bagh area. The protesters feel that more such incidents might happen on the day of polling.

Speaking to PTI, Jamia student Mohd Hafeez Azmi said, “The students at Jamia Millia and women at Shaheen Bagh have sought tight security with armed policemen at Jamia University and Shaheen Bagh. Till now, the disturbing forces were sending men with pistols to shoot and instigate us and disturb protests but on the day of polling they might trigger a bigger attack.”