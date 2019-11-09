New Delhi: A five-judge Supreme Court constitution bench on Saturday delivered a landmark judgement in a politically-sensitive Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi Title Suit, observing that a Ram temple will be built on the disputed 2.77 acres land in Ayodhya. Ending the century-old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation, the top court also held that Nirmohi Akhara, one of the three parties in the suit, is not a Shebait or devotee of the deity Ram Lalla, dismissing its plea seeking control of the entire disputed land in Ayodhya.

Muslims, the court said in its verdict, will get a 5-acre alternate land in a suitable, prominent place.

Further, the court said that a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

Here is how politicians across the spectrum reacted to the verdict:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

“We welcome the SC judgement on Ayodhya which ended decades-old dispute. I appeal for peace and harmony.”

Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan

“Let us all respect, respect and welcome the decision of the Honorable Supreme Court. Nobody has lost. Our country has always given a message of peace to the world. I appeal to all the country and people to maintain unity, love, harmony and brotherhood among themselves.”

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

“The Judgment of Hon’ble Supreme Court on Ayodhya is historic. The Judgement will further strengthen India’s social fabric.

“I urge everyone to take the verdict with equanimity and magnanimity. I also appeal to the people to maintain peace & harmony after this landmark verdict.”

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

“Supreme Court’s judgement should be welcomed by everyone, it will be beneficial for the social harmony. There should be no further dispute on this issue, that is my appeal to the people.”

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari

“Everyone must accept the Supreme Court judgement and maintain peace.”

Zafaryab Jilani, Sunni Waqf Board Lawyer

“We respect the judgement but we are not satisfied, we will decide further course of action.”

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

“First temple then government !!!

Temple in Ayodhya

Government in Maharashtra …

Jai Shri Ram !!!”

पहले मंदिर फिर सरकार!!!

अयोध्या में मंदिर

महाराष्ट्र मे सरकार…

जय श्रीराम!!! — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 9, 2019

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

“Supreme Court’s verdict has come, we are in favour of the construction of Ram Temple. This judgement not only opened the doors for the temple’s construction but also closed the doors for BJP and others to politicise the issue.”

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam

“The Supreme Court’s decision on the question of Ram temple in Ayodhya is balanced. It should be accepted with pleasure. A grand Ram temple was built at the place of birth, it became the aspiration of the whole country. The honor of the Muslim society has been kept intact by ensuring a plot for building the mosque as well.”