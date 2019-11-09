New Delhi: The five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court pronounced a landmark judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title case. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Judiciary for completing the case and the entire nation for maintaining peace and harmony. All political leaders urged for the maintenance of peace.

Now what? There are a few operative parts of the judgment.

The Centre, within a period of three months, will have to formulate a scheme pursuant to the powers vested in it under Sections 6 and 7 of the Acquisition of Certain Area at Ayodhya Act 1993.

Possession of the inner and outer courtyards shall be handed over to the Board of Trustees of the Trust or to the body so constituted. The Central Government will be at liberty to make suitable provisions in respect of the rest of the acquired land.

Possession of the disputed property shall continue to vest in the statutory receiver under the Central Government, until in the exercise of its jurisdiction under Section 6 of the Ayodhya Act of 1993, a notification is issued vesting the property in the trust or other body.

Over the land to be allotted to the Sunni Central Waqf Board, the judgment says, the land shall be allotted either by: (a) The Central Government out of the land acquired under the Ayodhya Act 1993; or (b) The State Government at a suitably prominent place in Ayodhya.

Will there be a challenge to the verdict?

Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board counsel claimed that it would seek a review of the verdict as there are some “contradictions”. But the chairman of the Board dismissed any such possibility. “We welcome the Supreme Court verdict in the case. The board has no plans to challenge it,” he said.

Uniform Civil Code?

Now that BJP has kept its poll promises of Triple Talaq and Ram Mandir, is UCC the next? According to reports, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh has hinted that time has come for a uniform civil code, which will replace personal laws.