New Delhi: The Supreme Court has denied the deemed universities and private colleges to fill up their vacant seats in PG medical and dental courses by extending the schedule of counselling.

The top court, on Thursday, had said that the question is not whether they have the power to do it or not but whether they should be allowed to fill up their vacant seats by making an exception to the set schedule of admissions.

Deemed universities and colleges had asked for an extension for the stray vacancy counselling round to fill the 1,000 vacant seats.

Yesterday, a vacation bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant reserved its verdict on a plea by the Education Promotion Society of India, a registered group of over 1,300 educational institutions of the country seeking to extend the counselling to facilitate admission on vacant seats.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the Education Promotion Society of India had said that the court has granted exceptions to the set schedule of admissions in the past and counselling was allowed even after the schedule got over.

The petitioner society said that the situation can be rectified if one last chance for counselling for stray vacancy round was granted as was done in the case of Maharashtra after the top court scrapped the ten per cent economically weaker sections quota.

The petition further said there will be benefits of extension of stray vacancy round to medical colleges in order to fill vacant seats for the current academic year.

The last date of counselling for PG medical courses was on May 31.

The society said that they were given five days, May 27 to 31, to complete the PG admissions in stray vacancy round, which was actually insufficient.

(With Inputs from Agencies)