Home

News

PM Modi To Inaugurate Supreme Court Diamond Jubilee Celebrations, Check Full Schedule

PM Modi To Inaugurate Supreme Court Diamond Jubilee Celebrations, Check Full Schedule

The Supreme Court of India is having its Diamond Jubilee Celebrations today and these celebrations will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is the Chief Guest. Know about PM Modi's complete schedule...

Supreme Court of India (sci.gov.in)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India is the nation’s highest judicial court; it upholds the rule of law, is the custodian of the Constitution of India and guarantees the protection of the rights and liberties of the citizens of this nation. The Supreme Court of India replaced the Federal Court of India and the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council and was established on January 28, 1950. Just like the Republic Day, this year is the 75th year of the foundation of the Supreme Court and on this occasion, the Supreme Court Diamond Jubilee Celebrations are taking place today and the Chief Guest for this event is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As PM Modi inaugurates the Supreme Court Diamond Jubilee Celebrations, take a look at his complete schedule…

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.