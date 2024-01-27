Supreme Court Diamond Jubilee: PM Modi, CJI DY Chandrachud To Launch Several Technology Initiatives

Prime Minister Modi will launch citizen-centric information and technology initiatives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Supreme Court Diamond Jubilee: India’s Supreme Court will be celebrating the Diamond Jubilee of its establishment on January 28. It is to be noted that the Supreme Court of India was inaugurated in the Parliament Building on January 28, 1950, as there was no physical structure that could be designated as the Supreme Court building back then.

Trending Now

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Supreme Court of India on 28 January at 12 noon at the Supreme Court auditorium.

You may like to read

Unveiling the seventy-fifth year of the Supreme Court, the Prime Minister will launch citizen-centric information and technology initiatives that include Digital Supreme Court Reports (Digi SCR), Digital Courts 2.0, and a new website of the Supreme Court. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will also attend the function which will witness the launch of the new Supreme Court website, Digital Courts 2.0, and Digital Supreme Court reports by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, reports India Today.

The Digital Supreme Court Reports (SCR) will make Supreme Court judgments available to the citizens of the country free of cost and in electronic format. The key features of digital SCR are that all 519 volumes of the Supreme Court reports since 1950, covering 36,308 cases, shall be available in a digital format, bookmarked, user-friendly, and with open access.

Digital Courts 2.0 application is a recent initiative under the e-Courts project to make court records available to the Judges of the district courts in electronic form. This is coupled with the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for transcribing speech to text on a real-time basis.

Prime Minister Modi will also launch the new website of the Supreme Court. The new website will be in bilingual format in English and Hindi and has been redesigned with a user-friendly interface.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.