New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to fund special POCSO (Protection of Children From Sexual Offences) courts in every district where 100 or more cases under POCSO Act are pending.

The special courts will try the pending cases of sexual assault on children under the POCSO Act.

This comes a day after the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the bill for amending the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

SC directs Centre to fund set-up special POCSO courts in every district where 100 or more cases under POCSO Act are pending. The special courts,to try cases of sexual assault on children,to start functioning within 60 days. Court asks Centre to file progress report in 4 weeks pic.twitter.com/CIxAgOmQts — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019 provides for stringent punishment including life imprisonment for using children for pornographic purposes.

The new law is expected to discourage the trend of child sexual abuse by acting as a deterrent due to the strong penal provisions in it. It intends to protect the interests of vulnerable children in times of distress and ensure their safety and dignity.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was moved by Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.

Participating in the discussion on the bill, all members of the Upper House supported the amendments with a few of them expressing reservations over the death penalty clause.

With IANS inputs