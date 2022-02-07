New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said the demolition of twin 40-storied towers of Supertech Emerald Court in Noida will begin in two weeks. The top court also directed Noida CEO to convene a meeting of all concerned agencies within 72 hours to finalise the schedule for the demolition of twin towers.Also Read - GATE 2022 Begins From Today: From Hall Ticket to COVID Protocols, Check Latest Updates Here

To recall, the Supreme Court had earlier directed Supertech Ltd to refund payments to the home buyers for the flats, which were ordered to be demolished in its Emerald Court project in Noida, on or before 28 February. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant had said where home loans are outstanding, the developer shall clear the home loans on or before 31 March and furnish NOCs from the concerned financial institutions to the home buyers no later than 10 April. Also Read - 75% Locals' Jobs Quota Row: Supreme Court to Hear Haryana's Appeal Against HC Stay Order on 7 February