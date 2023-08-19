Home

News

India

Apology Not Enough For Abusive Social Media Posts, Liable To Face Action: Supreme Court To Actor And Former MLA

Apology Not Enough For Abusive Social Media Posts, Liable To Face Action: Supreme Court To Actor And Former MLA

Supreme Court has said that an apology is not enough for abusive social media posts, the accused is liable to face the consequences, which may or may not extend to criminal action. This remark has been made while dismissing a petition filed in the top court by an actor and former MLA.

Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: Former MLA and actor S Ve Shekher had filed a petition in Supreme Court requesting to quash the court trial against him for an abusive social media post. The petition filed by the 72-year old actor was dismissed by the court and while doing so, the apex court made an important remark that anyone who puts up abusive or derogatory social media posts on social media, is liable to face the consequences which may or may not extend to criminal action against them.

Trending Now

Actor and politician S Ve Shekher was accused for sharing a vulgar post related to female journalists due to which court proceedings were initiated against him and thus he filed a petition in the top court to stop the proceedings. The actor’s petition was dismissed by a bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice PK Mishra who did not buy the explanation put forth by the petitioner.

S Ve Shekher Tendered An Unconditional Apology

Former Tamil Nadu MLA S Ve Shekher had shared a post on Facebook that made indecent remarks and was considered vulgar towards women journalists after which he faced backlash on social media and later court proceedings were initiated against him. The former politician’s lawyer told the court that once the actor realised his mistake, he had deleted the post and had also tendered an unconditional apology for the same.

An explanation was given by the petitioner’s lawyer that the petitioner had shared someone else’s post without reading because he had put some medicine in his eyes and his vision was blurred because of that. It was also said that the actor belongs to a respected family who respects and values women journalists.

Supreme Court Dismissed The Petition

The Supreme Court Bench of Justice Gavai and Justice Mishra dismissed the petition and questioned the petitioner why it is so important to use social media especially when he is on medication and cannot read what he is sharing. Asking him to face the trial, the court has remarked that firstly social media usage is not mandatory for anyone but still if someone wishes to use it, it is necessary that it must be used carefully and all posts must be read before being shared.

The court has said that a social media post sent or forwarded is like an arrow which is shot from the bow and if the user is not diligent with its usage, he/she must take ownership of what is shared and also face its consequences that may lead to criminal action as well.

Criminal cases against S Ve Shekher were filed in the Chennai, Karur and Tirunelveli Courts in 2018, by a journalists’ association and the accused had first filed a plea in Madras High Court which was rejected; S Ve Shekher then moved the Supreme Court.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES