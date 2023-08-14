Home

Supreme Court Dissatisfied With Self Regulatory Mechanism Of TV Channels, Says ‘Rs 1 Lakh Fine Not Enough’

Supreme Court of India, has remarked on Monday that it will issue guidelines to improve the self regulatory mechanism of the tv channels in India. The court believes that a fine of Rs 1 Lakh is not enough when seen in proportion with the channels' profits.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India, on Monday, has expressed their concern and dissatisfaction regarding the ineffectiveness of the self regulation of tv channels in India. A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Manoj Misra remarked that tv channels will not comply to the rules unless they are extremely stringent.

The Court is of the opinion that the television channels in India do not follow self regulation and the mechanism laid down by the News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA), i.e., News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority (NBSA) are not strict enough for tv channels to comply with them.

Supreme Court Says Rs 1 Lakh Fine Not Enough For TV Channels

During the hearing of the case, the Supreme Court Bench has said that they believe the Rs 1 Lakh fine put on tv channels for non-compliance of self-regulation mechanism is not enough. The Court said that the fine should be in proportion with the earnings and profits made by the channel and looking at that, the current one lakh rupees fine is not enough. This figure had been set in 2008 and now seems to be inappropriate for the times we are in.

Court To Set Up Regulatory Mechanism

The Court, which disapproves of the Rs 1 Lakh fine on tv channels, has now sought suggestion on this penalty which is imposed on news channels for violation of NBA guidelines. In its order, the Court has said that it will consider whether steps taken to frame the self regulatory mechanism for tv channels need to be strengthened or not, and will do whatever is required for the same.

Senior Counsel appearing for the News Broadcasters Association, Arvind Datar was directed by the Court to seek recommendations and suggestions for self-regulation of tv channels, from Justice AK Sikri and RV Raveendran so that it can be submitted before the Court. A counter affidavit is now supposed to be filed in three weeks and suggestions with respect to penalty have also been asked.

What Was The Case?

The Supreme Court of India was hearing an appeal filed by the News Broadcasters Association, against a verdict by Bombay High Court. This decision of the High Court contained adverse observations on TV Channels’ lack of self-regulation. Senior Council stated that the channels have to be self-regulated and should not be controlled by anyone; to this, the Court was of the view that self- regulation must have a lasting effect; where regulations and penalty should be such, that it binds the channels to follow the guidelines.

