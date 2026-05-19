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Supreme Court flags biting incidents again, says not following orders is contempt

Supreme Court flags biting incidents again, says ‘not following orders is contempt’

Stray Dogs Supreme Court: In a major blow to animal lovers, the Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld its previous decision. A petition had sought a direction to the court to amend its previous order.

Supreme Court flags biting incidents again, says 'Not following orders is contempt' Pic: X)

While giving the verdict in the case related to stray dogs, the Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld its old order. The court has rejected those petitions in which it was demanded to give direction to change the previous orders of 11th August. While giving the verdict, the bench said, all the states should make animal centers in every city.

While giving the verdict, the bench of Justice Vikram Nath said, the incidents of dog bites are continuously happening and it has shown that the negligence of the concerned authority is visible. The court said, it is the responsibility of the states and union territories to protect the lives of the people. It is the responsibility of the states and UTs to protect the right to life.

‘Everyone has right to live with dignity’

The Supreme Court said, “Everyone has the right to live with dignity. Under this, they have the right to access public places. People should be able to go anywhere without fear, this is their right.” The bench said, children and the elderly are being attacked. International travellers have been targeted by dogs.

Issuing directions to the states and union territories, the bench said, all states and union territories should implement animal birth control. States and UTs should establish ABC centers in every district, where all facilities are available. The court said, sterilization and vaccination programs should be conducted there.

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A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria had reserved its verdict after hearing arguments from the petitioners, respondents, victims, dog advocates, Animal Welfare Board and the Government of India.

What argument did NHAI give?

The bench also heard arguments from the counsel appearing for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on compliance with the November 7, 2025, direction to the authority to remove stray cattle from national highways and erect fencing along the roadsides.

The court had directed the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) to process applications from non-governmental organizations (NGOs) seeking permission to set up animal shelters or animal birth control facilities.

The bench told the lawyer representing the AWBI, “Either you accept the application or reject it, but do it expeditiously.” The apex court made this remark after the lawyer pointed out that after the November 7 order, there had been a sudden increase in such applications from various organizations.

On January 13, the court had said that it would ask states to pay heavy compensation for dog bite incidents and hold dog feeders accountable for such cases. The court also expressed concern over the lack of implementation of norms related to stray animals for the last five years.

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