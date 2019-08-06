New Delhi: Even as the Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the J&K Reorganisation Bill 2019, a petition has been moved in the Supreme Court challenging the Presidential notification on the revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. (Catch LIVE Updates From Parliament Here)

The petitioner, advocate M L Sharma, claimed that the process adopted for the same was unconstitutional.

Earlier in the day, the decision was debated in Lok Sabha and saw some fiery speeches from Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Manish Tiwari. In fact, Tiwari’s reference to Fifty Shades of Grey while discussing a topic as serious as the abrogation of Article 370 drew sharp reaction from the Treasury benches even as Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s outburst that Kashmir wasn’t an internal matter saw UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi turn around to glare at him.

Some unlikely support came from senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who said, “I support the move on JammuAndKashmir & Ladakh and its full integration into the Union of India. Would have been better if constitutional process had been followed. No questions could have been raised then. Nevertheless, this is in our country’s interest and I support this.”

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that the Government had scrapped the special status granted to the state of J&K by modifying Article 370 of the Constitution. With special provisions gone, now Indian laws will apply to the proposed Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

Meanwhile, the Presidential order requires the concurrence of the government of the state. However, since J&K is currently under the Governor’s rule, Governor Satya Pal Malik’s concurrence is taken to mean the government’s concurrence.