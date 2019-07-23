New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the deadline for the final publication of National Register of Citizens (NRC) from July 31 to August 31.

Both the Centre and the state government had sought more time as they said that many people may have been wrongly included owing to various factors. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, had said, “The Centre is committed to deal with illegal immigrants. India cannot be a refugee capital of the world.” He added that the process needed to find a way to deal with both wrongful inclusions and exclusions.

The Centre and Assam government had earlier sought a 20% sample re-verification in districts of the state that border Bangladesh as lakhs of people could have wrongly been included.

Meanwhile, Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela said a supplementary list of additional inclusions and final exclusions will be published on July 31 but one more month was needed to publish the final NRC.

In a related development, about 25 lakh people have sent a petition to the Centre for re-verification and it is under the consideration of the Union Home Ministry.

The Home Ministry has laid down the modalities for Foreigners’ Tribunals in Assam to deciding appeals made by people not satisfied with the outcome of claims and objections filed against the NRC.

In May, the Ministry had issued an order mandating the Foreigners’ Tribunals in Assam to deliver the verdict of any case related to those people whose names could be excluded from the final list of NRC within four months.

“The government’s intention is to ensure no illegal immigrant is registered under the NRC. Foreigner tribunals are handling issues to curb illegal stay of foreigners in India,” said the source who was privy to the development.