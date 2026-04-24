Home

News

SC gives last chance to Centre over clarification of its stand on Bangladeshi deportation case; details inside

SC gives ‘last chance’ to Centre over clarification of its stand on ‘Bangladeshi’ deportation case; details inside

The Supreme Court has given the Centre a final chance to clarify its stand on a plea seeking the return of the individuals who were earlier deported to Bangladesh. Scroll down for details.

कोर्ट ने इस बात पर जोर दिया कि धारा 294(बी) के तहत अपराध साबित करने के लिए इस्तेमाल किए गए शब्दों में यौन या कामुक तत्व होना जरूरी है.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted the central government a final opportunity for clarification of its stand on a plea that sought the return of individuals who were deported to Bangladesh earlier. The bench was led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. They asked the counsel of the centre to take instructions and respond to the issue. Alongside this, the court made it clear that if the centre fails to present its position, it will then proceed with the final hearing on the matter.

Court’s demand from centre

The issue was highlighted during a hearing when the senior advocates, like Kapil Sibal and Sanjay Hegde, appeared from the petitioner’s side and expressed their concern over the delay in presenting views to the centre. Furthermore, the chief justice also noted that the court had already waited and is now providing one last chance before going ahead with the case.

Also Read: Air India co-pilot deported from US after marijuana found in luggage

What’s the case?

The plea involves a case where a pregnant woman and her child were allegedly deported to Bangladesh last year. The Supreme Court had allowed the return of the two people to India on humanitarian grounds. In addition, it gave directions to the authorities for providing them with medical care.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Dispute of citizenship continues

The recent case also raises a lot of questions regarding citizenship. The petitioner also claims that the deported individuals are citizens of India and are from West Bengal. However, the centre has disputed the claim. The court emphasised that proper verification of identity and family links may possibly play a major role in deciding the matter properly.

High court’s initial order

The issue is associated with the Calcutta High Court, which had termed the deportation illegal. In addition, the court had directed the concerned authorities to bring the individuals back to India. The centre has now challenged this decision in the Supreme Court.

Also Read: Big action by Tamil Nadu court: Death penalty to 45-year-old for assaulting minor girls

Final hearing to happen soon

The Supreme Court indicated that it will now schedule a hearing on an early basis and expects that the Centre will give a response without any further delays. The case is an important one,, as it is associated with citizenship rights, deportation procedures, and humanitarian concerns.

(With inputs from PTI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.