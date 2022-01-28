New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the winding-up order for SpiceJet and gave the airline three weeks’ time to resolve its financial dispute with Swiss firm Credit Suisse AG. The court stayed the operation of the Madras High Court verdict permitting winding-up petition and directing the official liquidator to take over the assets of SpiceJet.Also Read - 'Welcome To Future': Air India's New Cockpit Crew Welcomes Tata Group Takeover

Credit Suisse AG had moved the single-judge bench of the high court alleging that SpiceJet failed to honour its commitment to pay the bills for over USD 24 million raised by it towards maintenance, repairing, and overhauling of the aircraft engines and components. Also Read - Air India Finds New Home: As Maharaja Returns to Tatas, Here's Timeline of Major Events

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of senior advocate Harish Salve that SpiceJet would try to resolve the issue with the Swiss firm. Also Read - Air India Returns to Tata Group: Here's What Will Happen To Airline’s Over 10,000 Employees

Senior counsel Harish Salve sought three weeks’ time for trying to resolve the matter and Mr K V Vishwanathan (appearing for the Swiss firm) also agreed to the adjournment. Meanwhile, the high court order has been stayed for three weeks, the bench, also comprising justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli, ordered.

SpiceJet has rushed to the top court against the January 11 order of a division bench of the high court upholding a recent verdict of a single judge bench ordering its winding up and directing the official liquidator attached to the high court to take over the assets.

(With PTI inputs)