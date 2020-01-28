New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to 14 convicts in the 2002 post-Godhra Sardarpura massacre case. The convicts have been ordered to be released by the court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde granted bail to the convicts and asked them to do social service during the duration of the bail. The convicts will have to stay out of Gujarat during the bail; a group of them will be sent to Madhya Pradesh’s Indore and the second group, to Jabalpur 500 km away, said a report by Hindustan Times.

The legal authorities in Indore and Jabalpur have been asked to assure that the convicts do the social work as directed by the court to them.

Following the death of train passengers of Sabarmati Express in Godhra on February 28, 2002, 33 Muslims were massacred at Sardarpura village during the riots in Gujarat.