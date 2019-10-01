New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted the Centre four weeks’ time to file its response on a batch of petitions filed challenging the legal validity of the abrogation of Article 370 as well as the bifurcation of J&K into two territories.

The Constitution Bench will now hear the matter next on 14 November.

The top court said that 28 days will give sufficient time for the petitioners to respond to the affidavit filed by the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir. The petitions have challenged the constitutional validity of the Centre’s decision and subsequent presidential orders on scrapping the provisions of Article 370 and Article 35A from Jammu and Kashmir.

Attorney General KK Venugopal had earlier sought 4 weeks’ time while Solicitor General for Jammu and Kashmir also sought the same amount of time to file replies to the bunch of petitions.

Several petitions have been filed in Supreme Court, which includes pleas by the National Conference, Sajjad Lone-led Peoples Conference and several other individuals. Advocate ML Sharma. Sharma became the first petitioner in the case when he filed a petition in the apex court on August 6 challenging the Presidential order on Article 370.

Other cases before CJI Ranjan Gogoi on communications blackout in Kashmir, restrictions on movement and detention of children, which have been transferred to a three-judge bench headed by Justice Ramana, are being heard today.