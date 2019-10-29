New Delhi: The United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC) on Tuesday said in a statement that the Supreme Court of India has been slow to deal with petitions concerning habeas corpus, freedom of movement and media restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Supreme Court of India has been slow to deal with petitions concerning habeas corpus, freedom of movement and media restrictions. The Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission, the State Information Commission (which implements the right-to-information laws) and the State Commission for Protection of Women and Child Rights are among key institutions being wound up, with the new bodies to replace them yet to be established,” LiveLaw.in quoted Rupert Colville, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, as saying.

The UN body urged the Indian authorities to restore the rights that are currently being denied to Kashmiris.

“We are extremely concerned that the population in Kashmir continues to be deprived of a wide range of human rights and we urge the Indian authorities to unlock the situation and fully restore the rights that are currently being denied. Although some of these measures have been relaxed, their impact on human rights continues to be widely felt,” Colville said.

The UNHRC asserted that all allegations of torture and ill-treatment of people held in detention must be independently and impartially investigated. “Torture is totally and unequivocally prohibited under international law,” Colville said.

Incidentally, this comes at a time when a 28-member delegation of the European Union (EU) Parliament is in Kashmir to assess the ground situation in the Valley amid global concerns over the abrogation of the contentious Article 370.