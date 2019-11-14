New Delhi: Hours after Supreme Court dismissed the review petitions on Rafale case, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the top court’s decision to dismiss the review petition on Rafale is a befitting reply to those leaders and parties who rely on malicious and baseless campaigns.

“Today’s decision, yet again, reaffirms Modi sarkar’s credentials as a govt which is transparent and corruption free,” he said in a tweet.

He also went on to say that the Congress and its leaders, for whom politics is above national interest must apologise to the nation.

“Now, it has been proved that the disruption of Parliament over #Rafale was a sham. The time could have been better utilised for the welfare of people. After today’s rebuke from SC, Congress and its leader, for whom politics is above national interest must apologise to the nation,” he added.

Earlier in the day, a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph dismissed a bunch of petitions to review of its December 14, 2018 verdict which had upheld purchase of 36 Rafale jets by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government from France.

Dismissing the petitions seeking court-monitored probe into alleged irregularities in the procurement of jets, the top court said that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the deal. It had also said that it was not their job to go into the issue of pricing of the fighter planes.

The petitions were filed by former ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, which sought a review of the earlier verdict of the SC. In December 2018, the apex court refused a CBI investigation into the multi-crore Rafale deal and gave a clean chit to the Modi government. The deal was struck during the first term of the Modi government. The first Rafale jet was officially handed over to India in September.

Apart from Amit Shah, a host of other BJP leaders who slammed the Congress and Rahul Gandhi over the Rafel episode include BJP Working President JP Nadda, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.