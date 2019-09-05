New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday instructed the authorities to transfer ailing CPI(M) MLA from Jammu and Kashmir, Yousuf Tarigami, from Srinagar to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital.

The SC order came after senior CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury met his party colleague last week and, on Monday, submitted an affidavit on his meeting, in the top court. Tarigami is one of the Kashmiri politicians under house arrest since August 5, the day the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was announced.

In his affidavit to the Supreme Court, Yechury submitted that Taligami’s security vehicle has been withdrawn and that he would like to pursue his Habeas Corpus plea in the top court. He filed the plea after an opposition delegation, of which he was a part, was sent back from the Srinagar Airport on August 24.

On August 28, an SC bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and also comprising Justice SA Bobde and Justice S Abdul Nazeer had permitted Yechury to visit Srinagar but only to meet Tarigami and for no other purpose. The bench further warned him of any violation and instructed him to file an affidavit on his return.

On August 9, too, he and party colleague D Raja tried to visit Srinagar to meet Tarigami but were stopped at the airport.

The Jammu and Kashmir Valley, which is now a union territory after the August 5 order, has been under security lockdown for well over a month. Several other petitions, which were filed in the Supreme Court over the lockdown, will now be taken up by the apex court on September 16.