Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All Courts To Remain Closed On January 22? CJI DY Chandrachud Receives Letter

Ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, CJI DY Chandrachud has received a letter from the Bar Council of India (BCI), requesting him to declare a holiday on January 22 for all Courts across the country.

New Delhi: The temple city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh is one of the most talked-about cities as of today and the reason is the majestic Ayodhya Ram Mandir which will open its gates for the world after the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on January 22, 2024. The Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other important dignitaries of the country. Several states have declared a ‘Dry Day’ as a commemorative step and now, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has written a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, requesting him to declare a holiday for all Courts across the country on January 22 on account of Pran Pratishtha.

