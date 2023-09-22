Home

Supreme Court Issues Notice To Udhayanidhi Stalin For His Anti-Sanatan Remark

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has taken action against Tamil Nadu DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin regarding his remarks on Sanatan Dharma. The Court has issued notices to him and the state government.

According to news agency PTI, the top court issued notices to the state government and Udhayanidhi Stalin regarding his controversial remarks, where he claimed that Sanatan Dharma was against the idea of social justice and needed to be eradicated.

Supreme Court issues notice to the Tamil Nadu government and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks on ‘Sanatan Dharma’ (file pic) pic.twitter.com/8HeBATdwwx — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2023

Meanwhile, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) submitted by a Madras lawyer in the court has called for the registration of an FIR against CM Stalin’s son.”

