Home

News

Supreme Court Issues Directions For Speedy Disposal Of Criminal Cases Against MP/MLAs

Supreme Court Issues Directions For Speedy Disposal Of Criminal Cases Against MP/MLAs

Supreme Court has issued directions for speedy disposal of criminal cases which are filed against MP and/or MLAs. What has the apex court said in this regard, read to find out..

Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: There has been a long-pending debate regarding the disposal of criminal cases filed against the Members of Parliament (MPs) and/or Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs). Now, the Supreme Court of India has issued fresh set of directions for the speedy disposal of the criminal cases which are filed against the MPs and the MLAs) Know what the apex court has said to the high court and also about making a uniform guideline for trial courts.

Trending Now

Supreme Court Issues Directions

As mentioned earlier, the Supreme Court has issued directions for the speedy disposal of criminal cases filed against MPs and MLs. The Supreme Court has said that for them to make a uniform guideline for trial courts across the nation, is very difficult. In this regard, the Supreme Court said, “”Trial courts shall not adjourn the hearing of cases against lawmakers except for rare and compelling reasons. High Courts may call upon special lower courts for reports on the status of trials against lawmakers in criminal cases.”

You may like to read

The district judges have also been asked to ensure proper infrastructure and technological facilities for the special courts that will be used for the trial of the MPs and/or MLAs.

Supreme Court issues directions for speedy disposal of criminal cases against MP/MLAs. Supreme Court says it would be difficult for it to form a uniform guideline for trial courts relating to speedy disposal of cases against MP/MLAs. Supreme Court asks High Courts to register a… pic.twitter.com/O2izpfV3Nl — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2023

SC Directs High Court To Constitute Special Bench

Along with the trial courts, the apex court has also made directions to the High Courts in the different states of the country. The Supreme Court has said that the high courts must set up a special bench so that the criminal trials against the lawmakers (MPs, MLAs) can be monitored and eventually disposed early.

This direction comes after the Supreme Court finished hearing a PIL which was filed by Ashwani Dubey; the PIL seeks a life term ban on politicians who are convicted in criminal cases and reliefs like expeditious trials of accused lawmakers, setting up of special courts.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.