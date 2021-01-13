New Delhi: The Supreme Court issues notice on Central government’s plea urging to exempt Armed forces from the purview of its 2018 judgment of decriminalizing the criminal offence of adultery. Also Read - Shanaya Kapoor Sets Internet on Fire as She Flaunts Sensuous Dance Moves on Sangria Wine Song

Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket Sri Lanka vs England 2021 1st Test: When And Where to Watch SL vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Also Read - Uttarakhand Geared Up to Play Host to First-ever Snow Leopard Tours, All You Need to Know