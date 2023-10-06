Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre, EC, MP And Rajasthan Govt On Plea Against Freebies

The apex court also asked the Centre, States and poll panel to file their responses in four weeks.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Central Government, Madhya Pradesh Government, Rajasthan Government and Election Commission of India on a PIL on alleged distribution of cash and other freebies at the taxpayers’ expenses. The apex court also asked the Centre, States and poll panel to file their responses in four weeks.

Supreme Court tags the fresh PIL with already pending pleas against freebies offered by political parties before elections.

