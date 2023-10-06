By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre, EC, MP And Rajasthan Govt On Plea Against Freebies
The apex court also asked the Centre, States and poll panel to file their responses in four weeks.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Central Government, Madhya Pradesh Government, Rajasthan Government and Election Commission of India on a PIL on alleged distribution of cash and other freebies at the taxpayers’ expenses. The apex court also asked the Centre, States and poll panel to file their responses in four weeks.
Trending Now
Supreme Court tags the fresh PIL with already pending pleas against freebies offered by political parties before elections.
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.