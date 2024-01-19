Supreme Court Judges Who Announced 2019 Ayodhya Verdict Get Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Invitation

An invitation has been sent to the five Supreme Court judges who gave the landmark 2019 verdict that awarded the land in Ayodhya.

Supreme Court Judges who gave the historic Ayodhya Judgement (Image: X.com/BSChandra4BJP)

Ayodhya: In a historic move, the five Supreme Court judges who gave the landmark 2019 verdict that awarded the land in Ayodhya—on which the Babri Masjid once stood—to the Ram Lalla have been invited to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, which is scheduled to happen on January 22. Notable, the then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, ex-Chief Justice SA Bobde (who succeeded Mr Gogoi), the current Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer on the bench that gave the historic judgement, as per a report by NDTV.

The five senior judges of the Supreme Court settled the century-old dispute based on an Archaeological Survey of India report that, according to them, confirmed a structure’s existence beneath the mosque that was built in the mid-16th century on November 9.

“I Will Go To Ayodhya On January 22…”: Former PM HD Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda stated on Friday that he will visit Ayodhya with his family on January 22 and attend the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ event at the Ram Temple.

“I will go to Ayodhya on January 22. I have been invited. For my family, a special flight has been arranged,” the former PM said.

When asked about contesting in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said, “It is an important election this time. I’ll fight the election with full strength. There is no question if I am contesting or not.”

As the city of Ayodhya is buzzing with excitement as it prepares for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Shri Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi on January 22, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the arrangements in Ayodhya on Friday, expressing satisfaction with the planning and execution.

Idol of Ram Lalla Placed In ‘Garbha Griha’

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the ‘Garbha Griha’ of the Ram Temple on Thursday amid joyous chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram.’

In a significant prelude to the upcoming ceremony, a special puja was held in the sanctum sanctorum before the idol was brought inside with the help of a crane on Wednesday night. The video shared by Sharad Sharma, media in-charge of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, showed the joyous atmosphere at the temple.

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya’s temple will take place on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ while a team of priests, led by Lakshmikant Dixit, will lead the main rituals

